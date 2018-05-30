Veeam appoints Kate Mollett as new Africa Regional Manager

Former Dell EMC, Microsoft and Puleng Technologies exec appointed to lead hyper-availability business for further growth in the region

Veeam® Software, the leader in Intelligent Data Management for the Hyper-Available Enterprise™ today announced that it has appointed Kate Mollett as the Regional Manager for South Africa. Mollett takes over from Claude Schuck who has been named as the Regional Manager for Middle East and Central Africa, based out of Dubai, and she will report directly to Gregg Petersen, VP of Middle East and Africa at Veeam Software.

“I am excited to join Veeam and building on the platform set by Claude and the team for the company and its activities in the region. Veeam has positioned the importance of the Hyper-Available Enterprise in Africa and we have an immense opportunity to deliver intelligent data management solutions across the region,” says Mollett.

With experience in working in both the vendor and partner ecosystems, Mollett brings a keen understanding of what is required to take the integrated approach of driving Veeam solutions to the next level in a hyper-available landscape. Mollett joins Veeam from Puleng Technologies where she was a Sales Director for the past three years, and has also various senior leadership roles at Dell EMC and Microsoft.

“The connected environment is changing globally with real-time access to data becoming an essential component of business differentiation. Decision-makers need to analyse data irrespective of their location or physical device used. And with customer expectations pushing organisations to innovate on an almost daily basis, no organisation can afford to ignore being hyper-available,” she says.

