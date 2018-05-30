Home Cloud Computing Veeam appoints Kate Mollett as new Africa Regional Manager

Veeam appoints Kate Mollett as new Africa Regional Manager

0
Veeam appoints Kate Mollett as new Africa Regional Manager
0

Former Dell EMC, Microsoft and Puleng Technologies exec appointed to lead hyper-availability business for further growth in the region

Veeam® Software, the leader in Intelligent Data Management for the Hyper-Available Enterprise™ today announced that it has appointed Kate Mollett as the Regional Manager for South Africa. Mollett takes over from Claude Schuck who has been named as the Regional Manager for Middle East and Central Africa, based out of Dubai, and she will report directly to Gregg Petersen, VP of Middle East and Africa at Veeam Software.

“I am excited to join Veeam and building on the platform set by Claude and the team for the company and its activities in the region. Veeam has positioned the importance of the Hyper-Available Enterprise in Africa and we have an immense opportunity to deliver intelligent data management solutions across the region,” says Mollett.

With experience in working in both the vendor and partner ecosystems, Mollett brings a keen understanding of what is required to take the integrated approach of driving Veeam solutions to the next level in a hyper-available landscape.   Mollett joins Veeam from Puleng Technologies where she was a Sales Director for the past three years, and has also various senior leadership roles at Dell EMC and Microsoft.

“The connected environment is changing globally with real-time access to data becoming an essential component of business differentiation. Decision-makers need to analyse data irrespective of their location or physical device used. And with customer expectations pushing organisations to innovate on an almost daily basis, no organisation can afford to ignore being hyper-available,” she says.

For more information, please visit https://www.veeam.com

About Veeam Software

Veeam is the global leader in Intelligent Data Management for the Hyper-Available Enterprise. Veeam Hyper-Availability Platform is the most complete solution to help customers on the journey to automating data management and ensuring the Hyper-Availability of data. We have more than 300,000 customers worldwide, including 75 percent of the Fortune 500 and 58 percent of the Global 2000. Our customer satisfaction scores, at 3.5X the industry average, are the highest in the industry. Our global ecosystem includes 55,000 channel partners; Cisco, HPE, and NetApp as exclusive resellers; and nearly 19,000 cloud and service providers. Headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Veeam has offices in more than 30 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on Twitter @veeam.

tags:
Categories:
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Management
Monitoring
News
Storage
Veeam
Veeam Veeam Software, a VMware Technology Alliance Premier partner, helps organizations safeguard their investment in virtual infrastructure by providing innovative systems management software designed to reduce costs, increase productivity and mitigate risk. Veeam is an international company with U.S. headquarters in Columbus, Ohio and European headquarters in London, UK. The company was founded in 2006 by the team previously behind Aelita Software, well known for its award-winning Windows Server management solutions. In 2008, Veeam acquired nworks, adding enterprise management connectors that bridge the gap between VMware virtual infrastructure and enterprise systems management tools from Hewlett-Packard and Microsoft. Veeam is rapidly expanding its presence and its partner network around the world, and will continue to offer innovative and practical solutions to help IT professionals better manage their virtual infrastructure. Today the company focuses on managing VMware servers, but as customer requirements grow, Veeam will support other virtual environments. With its drive for innovation, strong investment in R&D, and extensive product line, Veeam is well positioned for continued success.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Liquidware-Feature-Image

    Application Lifecycle Management with Stratusphere UX – White Paper

    Enterprises today are faced with many challenges, and among those at the top of the list is the struggle surrounding the design, deployment, management and operations that support desktop applications. The demand for applications is increasing at an exponential rate, and organizations are being forced to consider platforms beyond physical, virtual and cloud-based environments. Users […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    2018 Will Be The Year of Citrix Migration! eG Innovations and DABCC Survey Reveals Industry Trends for XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x Migration

    thumbnail_520x300_DougBrownv1

    IGEL Community Releases Free “How-To Install and Configure the IGEL Software Platform” Made Easy Book

    IGEL Technology Image

    IGELl’s Security Enhancements for Thin Clients – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    White Paper: IT Performance Monitoring Tools – Reading Between the Lines

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Here’s the full recording of our RDM 13 webinar during which our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier covered key RDM 13 features and functions. This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions.

        read more
        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1527721924_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Horizon 7 v 7.5 Technical What’s New Overview Video

          Technical overview of the new Horizon 7 v7.5 features including JMP Server, Horizon Console and Performance Tracker. Includes a demo of those features. VMware End-User Computing (EUC) solutions empower the digital workspace by simplifying app & access management, unifying endpoint management & transforming Windows delivery. Learn more at https://techzone.vmware.com This video is from the fine […]

          read more
          1526692624_maxresdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA: VMware Suspend and Resume Technology with NVIDIA Virtual GPUs

          1527312428_hqdefault.jpg

          Goliath Performance Monitor For Hospitals Using Cerner – Video

          1527490277_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Synergy TV Video – Citrix in the cloud: real-world experiences creating and deploying cloud-hosted Citrix environments

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win big $$, visit ITBaller.com for more info!

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video