Veeam Announces 2017 Veeam Impact Partner Award Winners for North America

The Veeam Partner Program in North America recognizes 9 Veeam partners who have demonstrated outstanding performance in delivering Availability solutions across the region; celebrates 35 percent total bookings growth across all partner levels and 72 percent cloud program growth

Veeam® Software, the Availability for the Always-On Enterprise™ innovator, today announced the winners of the 2017 Veeam Impact Partner Awards™ for North America. These third annual awards recognize 9 North American Veeam ProPartners and Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) partners who have not only demonstrated success providing Veeam Availability solutions to their customers, but who have also provided first-class support, expert knowledge, and continued product education.

“For the past decade, the outstanding contributions of our partners and their success have played a central role in the technology innovation, leadership and evolution of Veeam,” said Peter McKay, President and Co-CEO of Veeam. “I congratulate the 2017 Veeam Impact Partner Award winners as they each exemplify an ideal Veeam partnership. Furthermore, I applaud our entire partner ecosystem for their commitment and loyalty to our joint customers and ensuring the availability of their applications and data in order to keep them operational and successful in a demanding digital environment. The continued collaboration with our partners is foundational to our global business growth objectives as we continue to our journey to a $1 billion software company. The momentum of our cloud offerings, our continued penetration into the enterprise market, the strength of our alliances, our upcoming new product releases, and the recent acquisition of N2WS have all laid a powerful base for an exciting and successful 2018 in our partner program.”

“Similar to our overall Veeam company growth, our ProPartner program is experiencing tremendous growth in North America,” said Kevin Rooney, Vice President of Channels, Americas, at Veeam. “With more than 12,000 Veeam ProPartners in North America, we reported 35 percent year-over-year total bookings growth across all partner levels for 2017. We believe this is due to both the requirement for Availability solutions as the demand for 24×7 access to data and applications anytime anywhere, with no unexpected data loss, and our continued commitment to the success of our partners. Over the past 12 months, we’ve made investments in the region for stronger resources, additional marketing, and the addition of new features and products – all to support our partners and contribute to our mutual and continued success. We’re excited to recognize and honor these North American partners with our highest achievement awards.”

The following Veeam partners received honors for the 2017 Veeam Impact Awards:

Veeam Impact Partner of the Year, United States : CDW

CDW Veeam Impact Partner of the Year, Canada: CDW Canada

CDW Canada Veeam Growth Partner of the Year, North America: WWT

WWT Veeam Rising Star Partner of the Year, North America: Continental Resources, Inc.

Continental Resources, Inc. Veeam Impact Federal Partner of the Year : StorageHawk

StorageHawk Veeam Distribution Impact Partner of the Year, North America: IngramMicro

Veeam continues to advance its presence in the cloud by offering the best solutions to ensure availability for virtual, physical, and cloud-based workloads in the hybrid cloud. As enterprises continue to move more workloads to the Cloud, Veeam’s cloud group has been the fastest growing segment of Veeam’s business for the past nine consecutive quarters. In 2017, Veeam reported 50 percent YoY growth in its cloud business. North America outpaced overall company cloud growth with 72 percent growth.

The following Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) partners received honors for the 2017 Veeam Impact Awards:

Veeam Impact Cloud & Service Provider Partner of the Year , North America : iLand

iLand Veeam Rising Star Cloud & Service Provider Partner of the Year, North America : phoenixNAP

phoenixNAP Veeam Cloud & Service Provider Growth Partner of the Year, North America: OffsiteDataSync

Registration is now open for VeeamON 2018, the world’s Premier Availability Event, which will take place May 14 – 16, 2018, in Chicago, IL. Nearly 10,000 customers, partners and influencers attended VeeamON 2017 in New Orleans, LA and the regional VeeamON Forum events held all around the world.

About Veeam Software

Veeam® recognizes the new challenges companies across the globe face in enabling the Always-On Enterprise™, a business that must operate 24.7.365. To address this, Veeam has pioneered a new market of Availability for the Always-On Enterprise™ by helping organizations meet recovery time and point objectives (RTPO™) of less than 15 minutes for all applications and data, through a fundamentally new kind of solution that delivers high-speed recovery, data loss avoidance, verified recoverability, leveraged data and complete visibility. Veeam Availability Suite™, which includes Veeam Backup & Replication™, leverages virtualization, storage, and cloud technologies that enable the modern data center to help organizations save time, mitigate risks, and dramatically reduce capital and operational costs, while always supporting the current and future business goals of Veeam customers.

Founded in 2006, Veeam has 53,000+ ProPartners and 282,000+ customers with the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry. Headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Veeam has offices in more than 30 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on Twitter @veeam.