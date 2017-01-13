Home Applications Veeam Announces 2016 Veeam Impact Partner Award Winners

The North America Veeam ProPartner Program recognizes 14 Veeam partners who have demonstrated outstanding performance

Veeam® Software, the innovative provider of solutions that deliver Availability for the Always-On Enterprise™, today announced the winners of the 2016 Veeam Impact Partner Awards™ at Veeam’s 2016 North American sales kickoff in Orlando, Fla. These second annual awards recognize 14 North American ProPartners who have not only demonstrated success providing Veeam Availability solutions to their customers, but who have also provided first-class support, expert knowledge, and continued product education.

“Veeam’s success depends on our partners’ success, so we’re excited to recognize and honor these North American partners with our highest achievement awards,” said Kevin Rooney, Vice President of North American Channel Sales at Veeam. “It was a tough choice, as we have more than 43,000 Veeam ProPartners worldwide, and our program is strong, with 27 percent year-over-year revenue growth across all partner levels. The number of partner reps selling Veeam Availability solutions is higher than ever, and we don’t think it’s a coincidence that partner certifications have also grown by double digits – more highly trained partners are able to sell more Availability solutions. These winners have made Veeam a key strategic component of their business model, and have driven our success.”

As the demand for Backup as a Service (BaaS) and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) intensifies, Veeam continues to see impressive growth in the Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) program. Two categories were added to the 2016 Veeam Impact Partner Awards to demonstrate this growth and recognize the achievements of these partners.

“With 104 percent year-over-year revenue growth in our VCSP program and more than 13,200 service and cloud providers worldwide, we are working closely with our VCSP partners to advance our presence in the cloud market,” said Matt Kalmenson, Vice President of North American Cloud & Service Provider Sales, at Veeam. “To meet the increasing demands of customers and partners for cloud services, Veeam will define the BaaS and DRaaS markets by offering the best solutions to ensure availability for virtual, physical, and cloud-based workloads in the hybrid cloud. The momentum of our cloud offerings, our continued penetration into the enterprise market, the strength of our alliances, and our upcoming new product releases have all laid a strong foundation for an exciting and successful 2017 in our partner program.”

The following Veeam ProPartners received honors for the 2016 Veeam Impact Awards:

  • Veeam Distributor of the Year: Ingram Micro
  • Veeam Marketing Partner of the Year: Data Strategy
  • Veeam Rising Star Partner of the Year: Valley Network Solutions
  • Veeam Corporate Reseller of the Year: Insight
  • Veeam Strategic Alliance Partner of the Year: HPE
  • Veeam Impact Partner of the Year: Logicalis
  • Veeam Impact Partner of the Year (Veeam East Partner): Corus360
  • Veeam Impact Partner of the Year (Veeam Central Partner): Accudata
  • Veeam Impact Partner of the Year (Veeam West Partner): CompuNet
  • Veeam Canadian Partner of the Year: Softchoice
  • Veeam Major National Partner of the Year: ePlus
  • Veeam Federal Partner of the Year: Storage Hawk
  • Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) Strategic Partner of the Year: Singlehop
  • Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) Growth Partner of the Year: Offsite Data Sync

“Each of the 2016 Veeam Impact Partner Award winners exemplifies an ideal Veeam partnership,” said Peter McKay, President and COO of Veeam. “Together with our entire partner ecosystem, Veeam continues to enable enterprises to meet 24.7.365 availability as they embark on their digital transformation journey. This continued collaboration with our partners is foundational to our global business growth objectives and market share, as well as the success of our joint customers.”

Veeam has announced VeeamON 2017, the world’s Premier Hybrid Cloud Availability Event, taking place May 16 – 18, 2017 in New Orleans, LA. Register now to Experience Availability.

For more information visit https://www.veeam.com/.

About Veeam Software

Veeam® recognizes the new challenges companies across the globe face in enabling the Always-On Enterprise™, a business that must operate 24.7.365. To address this, Veeam has pioneered a new market of Availability for the Always-On Enterprise™ by helping organizations meet recovery time and point objectives (RTPO™) of less than 15 minutes for all applications and data, through a fundamentally new kind of solution that delivers high-speed recovery, data loss avoidance, verified recoverability, leveraged data and complete visibility. Veeam Availability Suite™, which includes Veeam Backup & Replication™, leverages virtualization, storage, and cloud technologies that enable the modern data center to help organizations save time, mitigate risks, and dramatically reduce capital and operational costs, while always supporting the current and future business goals of Veeam customers.

Founded in 2006, Veeam currently has 43,000 ProPartners and more than 216,500 customers worldwide. Veeam’s global headquarters are located in Baar, Switzerland, and the company has offices throughout the world. To learn more, visit https://www.veeam.com.

