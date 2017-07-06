Veeam and NetApp Alliance interview at VeeamON 2017
Veeam’s Scott Lieberman and NetApp’s Jeff Leeds discuss how selling NetApp and Veeam together brings better solutions to customers and better business to our respective partners.
Learn more: https://www.veeam.com/netapp-snapshot-snapvault-snapmirror-integration.html
This video is from the fine folks at Veeam
