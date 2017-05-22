Veeam and Microsoft Extend Storage Alliance to Deliver Unprecedented Availability for the Always-On Cloud

Today, Veeam Software , the innovative provider of solutions that delivers Availability for the Always-On Enterprise™, announces new capabilities enabling any business to deliver the Digital Life experience users expect by protecting applications and data running in Hybrid Cloud leveraging backup and disaster recovery based on Microsoft Azure and Veeam “Always-On Cloud” Availability Platform.According to Gartner: “From 2016 through 2020, the use of either DRaaS or IaaS to support the failover of production applications will grow by more than 200 percent.” Thus, the need for a simple and powerful solution for cloud backup and disaster recovery is growing exponentially, as cloud with its elasticity and pay-as-you-go model represents the best platform for on-demand disaster recovery and availability. [i]

Today’s news builds on a long-standing alliance between Veeam and Microsoft, and allows customers to benefit from:

Non-Stop Business Continuity – leveraging cloud backup and disaster recovery (DR) based on Veeam “Always-On Cloud” Availability Platform and Azure

– leveraging cloud backup and disaster recovery (DR) based on Veeam “Always-On Cloud” Availability Platform and Azure Digital Transformation Agility – through easy, secure and reliable Veeam-powered cross-cloud data management and migration to leverage Azure’s agility and flexibility

– through easy, secure and reliable Veeam-powered cross-cloud data management and migration to leverage Azure’s agility and flexibility Reduce cost by utilizing Veeam’s flexible platform and Azure consumption model

Delivering a Simple and Powerful On-Demand Disaster Recovery (DR) in Azure

When a disaster strikes, businesses of all sizes need a reliable solution for on-demand DR in the cloud. The cloud makes DR affordable for businesses of any size, but many of them still struggle to properly manage the complex DR process, including data restore and network setup and configuration for seamless user experience.

NEW Veeam Disaster Recovery in Microsoft Azure simplifies and automates a disaster recovery in Azure, helping businesses maintain business continuity and availability of critical workloads with all-encompassing on-demand DR in Azure. Veeam DR in Azure combines Veeam Direct Restore and NEW Veeam PN (Veeam Powered Network).

Native Support for Cloud Object Storage (Azure Blob) in NEW Veeam Availability Suite v10

Veeam announced a new Scale Out Backup Repository (SOBR) support for cloud object storage as an Archive Tier extent. This new functionality, arriving with Veeam Availability Suite v10, enables customers to archive Veeam backups to Azure Blob storage. This native support helps customers to leverage Azure to reduce long-term data archival, retention and compliance costs.

NEW Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows (previously announced)

Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows, previously announced and being made generally available at VeeamON 2017. This solution extends Veeam “Always-On Cloud” Availability Platform to public cloud and physical servers. This new solution offers features and capabilities designed to ensure Availability for Windows-based physical servers, workstations and endpoints, as well as Windows workloads running in Azure.

Increased Disk Size Capacity in Azure

Microsoft announced that it will enable all Azure customers to access and use disks in Azure up to 4TB in size (previously 1TB). This enhancement means Veeam customers can fully realize a more cost-effective solution using a Veeam virtual appliance to back up four times as much data in Azure Storage. This feature will be available mid-2017.

NEW Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 with Multi-Tenancy

Today, Veeam also announces an update to its SaaS Availability solution, Veeam Backup for Office 365, which more than 11,000 organizations are already using, just four months after release. In this update, a multi-tenant architecture enables protecting larger Office 365 deployments with a single installation, while empowering Veeam Cloud and Service Providers (VCSPs) to deliver Office 365 backup services.

Further to this news, Veeam has introduced enhanced automation options via RESTful API and PowerShell SDK to minimize management overheads, improve recovery times and reduce costs. And looking ahead, the next version of Veeam Backup for Office 365 is already in development which will include much-requested support for SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business.

Veeam’s Co-CEO and President, Peter McKay, and Azure CTO, Mark Russinovich, announced the new functionality during VeeamON 2017, the world’s Premier Hybrid Cloud Availability Event, taking place now in New Orleans, LA.

Supporting Quotes

“Increasingly, enterprises are using Microsoft Azure as part of their Hybrid Cloud move in support of the strategic Digital Transformation initiatives. Hybrid Cloud creates new challenges and opportunities to deliver the Digital Life experience users expect by ensuring 24.7.365 Availability,” said Peter McKay, Co-CEO and President of Veeam. “Veeam and Microsoft have its customers covered with new solutions for backup and disaster recovery using Azure. With Veeam, enterprises can confidently move to Azure and Hybrid Cloud, and be confident that their data and applications will always be available, no matter what happens.”

“Veeam was born in the era of virtualization and cloud, so it should come as no surprise that we are leading the way in providing Availability for hybrid-cloud environments,” said Paul Mattes, Vice President of the Global Cloud Group at Veeam. “Our close collaboration with Microsoft is enabling us to take full advantage of Microsoft Azure to realize DR in the cloud, direct access to Azure Blob storage and many other benefits that make hybrid-cloud Availability both robust and easy to manage. Together, Veeam and Microsoft are eliminating the hurdles many of our mutual customers have faced in using our technologies for cloud backup and disaster recovery, and as a long-term data archive and retention solution for greatly improved governance and compliance.”

Mark Russinovich, CTO Microsoft Azure said, “Through a strong collaboration, Microsoft Azure and Veeam customers have enjoyed the benefits of our complementary technologies for some time. Both companies share a vision for reinventing IT for business agility. Today’s announcements will help support our mutual customers’ business critical applications to ensure they can benefit from the enterprise scale, performance and reliability of the Azure cloud platform.”

