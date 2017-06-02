Veeam and iland Take Care of 24.7.365 Availability So R’Club Can Take Care of Children in Florida – Video
R’Club is a leading not-for-profit child care provider in Tampa Bay, Florida. Serving more than 4,000 infants, preschool, elementary and middle school children in 47 locations, R’Club provides high-quality, accessible and affordable learning and development programs that strengthen children, families and their communities. R’Club was established in 1976 and employs 400 people.
Learn more at https://www.veeam.com/success-stories/rclub-success-story.html
This video is from the fine folks at Veeam
