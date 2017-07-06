Veeam and IBM Spectrum at VeeamON 2017
Veeam’s Jason Werner talks to IBM’s Michelle Tidwell about how Veeam solutions will work together with the IBM Spectrum family to ensure data Availability, live at VeeamON 2017.
Learn more at: https://www.veeam.com/wp-ibm-technologies-family-integration-solution-brief.html
This video is from the fine folks at Veeam
