Home Data Center Veeam and Cohesity Live at VeeamON 2017 Video

Veeam and Cohesity Live at VeeamON 2017 Video

0
  prev
0

Colm Keegan, Sr. Alliance Product Marketing Manager at Veeam, and Patrick Rogers, VP Marketing & Product Management at Cohesity, went live at VeeamON 2017 to talk about how Cohesity and Veeam’s technologies complement each other.

Learn more: https://www.veeam.com/kb2239

This video is from the fine folks at Veeam

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Data Center
Videos
Veeam
Veeam Veeam Software, a VMware Technology Alliance Premier partner, helps organizations safeguard their investment in virtual infrastructure by providing innovative systems management software designed to reduce costs, increase productivity and mitigate risk. Veeam is an international company with U.S. headquarters in Columbus, Ohio and European headquarters in London, UK. The company was founded in 2006 by the team previously behind Aelita Software, well known for its award-winning Windows Server management solutions. In 2008, Veeam acquired nworks, adding enterprise management connectors that bridge the gap between VMware virtual infrastructure and enterprise systems management tools from Hewlett-Packard and Microsoft. Veeam is rapidly expanding its presence and its partner network around the world, and will continue to offer innovative and practical solutions to help IT professionals better manage their virtual infrastructure. Today the company focuses on managing VMware servers, but as customer requirements grow, Veeam will support other virtual environments. With its drive for innovation, strong investment in R&D, and extensive product line, Veeam is well positioned for continued success.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper

    IT Monitoring and Performance Management White Paper Learn about eG Enterprise’s unified monitoring capabilities as they apply to your infrastructure and particular challenges, whether application performance management, Citrix monitoring, Java monitoring or other business environments. eG Enterprise is a comprehensive suite of tools that provides total visibility and actionable answers to performance issues, beyond just metrics. […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper

    spectra-feature-image

    ‘Digital Data Storage Outlook 2017’ White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience’ White Paper

    CITRIX READY PAPERS

    ‘How to Protect Endpoints in a Healthcare Setting’ Citrix / IGEL White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware AirWatch Windows 10 Unified Endpoint Management Reviewer’s Guide

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. 14Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        1499497268_maxresdefault.jpg

        Secure you network from Petya & Skype using Desktop Central

        This workshop will help you to explore the ways to secure your computers from ransomware and cyber attacks. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

        read more
        1499456710_maxresdefault.jpg

        Hands-on SPDocKit 7 On-Demand Webinar – SharePoint performance, Permissions audit and SharePoint Online

        1500364720_maxresdefault.jpg

        12 Architectural Requirements for Protecting Business Data in the Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Fueling MSP Growth with App-Centric Monitoring How Moving Up the Stack is Your Business Multiplier – On-Demand Webinar

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Delivering Java Applications? – On-Demand Webinar

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Realize Unified Cloud Monitoring The Devil’s in the Details – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1499499911_maxresdefault.jpg

          Veeam and Cohesity Live at VeeamON 2017 Video

          Colm Keegan, Sr. Alliance Product Marketing Manager at Veeam, and Patrick Rogers, VP Marketing & Product Management at Cohesity, went live at VeeamON 2017 to talk about how Cohesity and Veeam’s technologies complement each other. Learn more: https://www.veeam.com/kb2239 This video is from the fine folks at Veeam

          read more
          1500108413_maxresdefault.jpg

          ePlus and Veeam ensure 24/7/365 Availability for customers’ operations Video

          1499965997_hqdefault.jpg

          AWS Video: Introduction to Target Tracking Scaling Policies for Auto Scaling – Dynamic Scaling on AWS

          1499940450_maxresdefault.jpg

          Silent Android app installation using MDM

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video