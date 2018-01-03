Veeam Agent Management Feature in VAS 9.5 U3 and more

WOW! This is big. There is a substantial amount of new functionality in Veeam Backup & Replication 9.5 Update 3. We are happy to report some big news that has been kept rather secret for a while with this update since this was first demoed at VeeamON 2017. Update 3 brings agent management to Veeam Backup & Replication 9.5 NOW and Veeam ONE 9.5 Update 3; something planned for v10 initially. Support for VMware Cloud on AWS is also included in Update 3; which was previously announced at VMworld. Additionally, the storage integration with IBM Spectrum Virtualize and Lenovo Storage V Series announced last year is included as well. This blog post will tell you everything you need to know about this incredible update.

This also marks an incredible pivot point for Veeam. You have known us as the #1 provider for Availability for virtualized platforms by providing backup, replication and more, but now we are providing this experience for virtual, cloud and physical workloads. For the full rundown of what’s new; see Veeam KB 2353.

Read the entire article here, Agent Management Feature in VAS 9.5 U3 and more

Via the fine folks at Veeam.