During our announcement on Aug. 23, one of the items we talked about was a new version of Veeam Endpoint Backup which will be renamed Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows and today I am happy to announce that the public beta is now available!

You may wonder, why rename the most successful free Veeam product ever – the product that has been downloaded over 1 million times since its release less than two years ago, the de-facto standard and universally recommended solution in all major technical communities? Indeed, it was a tough decision. As the original product name implies, our initial focus with this solution has been mainly on endpoints. This is no longer the case now that we’re expanding to providing full support of physical and cloud instances running server workloads, so we needed the new universal name that would cover both Windows-based workstations AND servers!

Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows 2.0

This next version of Veeam Endpoint Backup will expand on the current free offering by providing a more robust and enhanced business feature set by adding two new paid editions. However, not to worry, we’re still maintaining and even expanding the functionality of our FREE offering as well to address your most common feedback.

Read the entire article here, Veeam Agent for Windows – Public beta availability

via the fine folks at Veeam Software