Veeam Acquires N2WS to Deliver Industry-Leading Availability and Protection for AWS Cloud

In an all-cash transaction deal for N2WS valued at $42.5M, Veeam ensures business continuity and reduces risk for AWS workloads with cloud-native data protection

Deal strengthens Veeam’s position as a leading data protection provider for AWS, adding depth to its portfolio of solutions that deliver Availability for any app, any data, across any cloud

To accelerate innovation and growth, N2WS will be able to access Veeam’s vast ecosystem of alliances and partners, while Veeam will have access to N2WS technology and research and development (R&D) to integrate Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) data protection for AWS workloads into the Veeam Availability Platform

BAAR, Switzerland: January 16, 2018: Veeam® Software, the Availability for the Always-On Enterprise™ innovator, today announced that it has acquired N2WS, a leading provider of cloud-native Enterprise backup and disaster recovery for Amazon Web Services (AWS), in an all-cash deal worth $42.5M. N2WS is a leader in IaaS data protection, providing a cloud-native backup solution specifically designed for AWS workloads, enabling organizations to back up data and applications as often as needed and recover them in seconds. N2WS grew revenues by 102% in 2017. The acquisition strengthens Veeam as a leading provider of Availability for any app, any data, across any cloud, and its ability to protect AWS deployments. N2WS will operate as a standalone company, keeping its brand name and becoming “A Veeam Company.”

“As enterprises look to migrate more workloads to the public cloud, having a robust and intuitive data protection and Availability solution is imperative,” said Peter McKay, Co-CEO and President at Veeam. “By combining Veeam’s industry-leading capabilities in protecting virtual, physical and cloud environments with N2WS’ leadership in AWS data protection, we have a strong solution to deliver on the needs of the digital enterprise. N2WS has experienced incredible growth in the last 12 months and it will continue to operate as a standalone business to best position the company to provide AWS data protection – the same way Veeam transformed protection for VMware environments a decade ago. Together, we will achieve great things; this is a game-changer in every sense!”

Via the fine folks at Veeam.