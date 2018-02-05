Veeam Acquires N2WS to Deliver Industry-Leading Availability and Protection for AWS Cloud
- In an all-cash transaction deal for N2WS valued at $42.5M, Veeam ensures business continuity and reduces risk for AWS workloads with cloud-native data protection
- Deal strengthens Veeam’s position as a leading data protection provider for AWS, adding depth to its portfolio of solutions that deliver Availability for any app, any data, across any cloud
- To accelerate innovation and growth, N2WS will be able to access Veeam’s vast ecosystem of alliances and partners, while Veeam will have access to N2WS technology and research and development (R&D) to integrate Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) data protection for AWS workloads into the Veeam Availability Platform
BAAR, Switzerland: January 16, 2018: Veeam® Software, the Availability for the Always-On Enterprise™ innovator, today announced that it has acquired N2WS, a leading provider of cloud-native Enterprise backup and disaster recovery for Amazon Web Services (AWS), in an all-cash deal worth $42.5M. N2WS is a leader in IaaS data protection, providing a cloud-native backup solution specifically designed for AWS workloads, enabling organizations to back up data and applications as often as needed and recover them in seconds. N2WS grew revenues by 102% in 2017. The acquisition strengthens Veeam as a leading provider of Availability for any app, any data, across any cloud, and its ability to protect AWS deployments. N2WS will operate as a standalone company, keeping its brand name and becoming “A Veeam Company.”
“As enterprises look to migrate more workloads to the public cloud, having a robust and intuitive data protection and Availability solution is imperative,” said Peter McKay, Co-CEO and President at Veeam. “By combining Veeam’s industry-leading capabilities in protecting virtual, physical and cloud environments with N2WS’ leadership in AWS data protection, we have a strong solution to deliver on the needs of the digital enterprise. N2WS has experienced incredible growth in the last 12 months and it will continue to operate as a standalone business to best position the company to provide AWS data protection – the same way Veeam transformed protection for VMware environments a decade ago. Together, we will achieve great things; this is a game-changer in every sense!”
Via the fine folks at Veeam.