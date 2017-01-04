This year is not going to be exciting when it comes to VDI, there I said it.. On the other hand, for Login VSI customers it will be. While the VDI market continued its expansion in 2016, we were able to seize opportunities and overcome challenges. In fact, this is a result of our continuous effort on growing and expending our products and services by constantly looking at movements within the VDI market.

While the biggest hurdles in VDI have been conquered namely storage and graphics (not done but we are getting there), the innovation and technology adoption pace continues to accelerate which will bring about a corresponding change in the enterprise agile workspace, these changes will come about more rapidly than ever. This is why Login VSI is dedicated to help our customers and the VDI market find great success in driving continuous change and improvement.

Together with my colleague Adam I gazed into my crystal ball and made some VDI predictions for 2017:

Read the entire article here, VDI predictions for 2017: Automation, cloud, chatbots and more

via the fine folks at LoginVSI