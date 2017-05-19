DABCC Radio
VDI Made Insanely Simple – Podcast with Brad Peterson from Workspot – Episode 281

VDI Made Insanely Simple – Podcast with Brad Peterson from Workspot – Episode 281
In episode 281, Douglas Brown interviews Brad Peterson, Vice President of Marketing at Workspot. Douglas and Brad discuss the current state of the Desktop Virtualization world, along with what happened to the “Year of VDI”, the the future of solutions like Citrix XenDesktop and VMware Horizon View, plus a bit about why they feel Workspot is the solution and VDI 2.0!

About Workspot

Workspot has reinvented Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) with its cloud-native VDI 2.0 and Desktop-as-a-Service 2.0 (DaaS 2.0) solutions. Workspot solves the corporate challenge of securely delivering apps, desktops and data to any device and helps organizations achieve unprecedented time-to-value for VDI implementations. With a focus on customer satisfaction, Workspot offers the shortest implementation times in the industry. The Cupertino, Calif.-based company received the Best of VMworld 2016 Gold Award for Desktop and Application Delivery solutions. For more information on Workspot’s risk-free, turnkey solutions, visit: www.workspot.com.

About Brad Peterson

Brad leads marketing strategy and operations for the company’s vision of securely delivering apps and desktops in a cloud, mobile, and hyper-converged era. Previously, Brad was Vice President of Marketing at DocuSign, the global leader in eSignature and Digital Transaction Management. Before DocuSign, Brad worked with Citrix for almost a decade where he built the global EBC program, produced solutions videos driving millions in pipeline, and was a regular keynote speaker for Citrix and partner events globally. Brad joined Citrix in 2004 through the acquisition of Net6, where he relocated to the Citrix EMEA headquarters in Switzerland and launched the new security appliance business over a two-year period to a $30M run rate. Brad has also held executive roles at Net6 (acquired by Citrix), Octane (acquired by E.piphany), BayStone (acquired by Remedy) and Auspex (IPO).

Brad holds a Master of Science, Electrical & Computer Engineering degree from the University of Southern California and a Bachelor of Science, Electrical & Computer Engineering degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

About Douglas A. Brown

Douglas Brown is the Founder and President of DABCC, Inc. Doug has more than 20 years of experience in virtualization, cloud, and server based computing technologies and markets. DABCC is the first and most visited website dedicated to all elements of virtualization and features news and resources.

Prior to DABCC, Doug worked at Citrix Systems, Inc. as a Senior Systems Engineer from 2001 to 2004 where he developed the leading Citrix deployment system, “Methodology in a Box”, which has more than a million users. Additionally, his peers and management at Citrix named Doug Systems Engineer of the Year in 2002. From 2005 to 2016, Doug was awarded the Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) by Microsoft Corporation for his contributions to the industry. He has also been acknowledged with the Citrix Technology Professional (CTP) and VMware vEXPERT awards for his continued support in the IT community. Doug speaks at leading industry events and has been a prolific author over the past 20 years.

Mr. Brown is also host of the #1 rated virtualization and cloud podcast show, DABCC Radio and DABCC TV.

Follow Douglas on Twitter at http://twitter.com/douglasabrown

Connect on LinkedIn here, https://www.linkedin.com/in/dabcc

