VDI Like a Pro: Announcing the State of VDI and SBC union survey 2017

Amsterdam: We’re back! The industry’s biggest (almost) annual survey has just started again. For a couple of years now one thing is clear: Many discussions in the End User Computing, VDI and SBC space are not just about performance best practices and product comparisons. With so many VDI and SBC deployments out there, the differences are huge. It is only logical to wonder how these real-world VDI and SBC environments are used and how they are built, especially when you consider the rapidly changing VDI/SBC landscape. Since it’s driven as much by innovation as it is by marketing campaigns, there is a clear need to better understand what is out there.

The goal of the survey executed by Ruben Spruijt, CTO Atlantis Computing, and Mark Plettenberg, PM LoginVSI, is to share insights about usage, configuration and trends in the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure and Server Based Computing industry, ‘the State of the VDI and SBC union’. The survey responses will be strictly confidential and data from this research will be reported only in the aggregate. The results will be reported in a whitepaper that is free to download after registration. If that’s not enough we are also giving away 3 Amazon gift cards ($50,-) to randomly selected persons who complete the full survey.

The questions are comprehensive, and relevant to everyone building on-premises VDI and SBC, Desktop as a Service Cloud environments. The aim of VDI Like a Pro is to repeat the survey at least once a year. This will allow us to see how our industry is changing in practice. The amount and quality of the responses will determine the success of the survey.

VDI like a Pro will present and publish the findings of the survey publicly, but the full report with all results will be made available only for the survey participants first. So, participate to get first hand access and make this community effort a success.

The survey will be closed on the 5th of May this year; the whitepaper and results will be available end of May. We hope you want to participate and become a VDI Rock star!

Click here to take the VDI Like a Pro – “State of the VDI and SBC union” survey.

Login VSI Login VSI is a young and energetic international software company focused on helping both end-users and vendors of virtual desktop infrastructures to design, build, implement and protect the best performing hosted desktop infrastructures possible.

