VDI Know How 101

It can be confusing to consider the many options available for application and workstation virtualization. VDI is yet another common virtualization technology option that would be important to take a close look at if your enterprise has any need for desktop virtualization. If you were an early adopter of VDI then you may have quickly learned that this option doesn’t scale well on traditional architecture, but with some of the technology advancements of today this a really great option to be researching.

Here we will take a look at some of the compelling reasons to use VDI, then take a look at important technical and cost considerations. From there we will dive into some monitoring aspects that are extremely valuable to a successful and stable deployment. Let’s get started!

When should I use VDI?

The answer to this question will be different for every organization, so it’s important to take a close look at this from all perspectives. The following table highlights both the business benefits and the time saving technical benefits that I commonly see for decision making around this technology initiative.

In reviewing this list, I suspect that you made a connection with many of the benefits above that would be suitable for your organization. Keep in mind that VDI may not align with all your virtualization needs. It is completely ok to only use VDI for the business use cases that provide the most business benefit for your enterprise users.

