VDI is a Complex Tool, DaaS is an Insanely Simple Turkey, uh… Turnkey Service

We don’t do turkey, but our turnkey Desktop as a Service is hot! Happy Thanksgiving! The entire Workspot team is grateful for all our wonderful customers and partners. We are blessed to be truly adding value for our customers every day.

So what’s behind this notion of “tool” versus “service” when it comes to VDI? There’s plenty of DIY (Do-it-Yourself) projects out there that you might enjoy tackling – everything from refinishing a cool antique to power washing your deck. If you have the right tools, these simple projects can be fun and sometimes they are even therapeutic! But trust me when I say that implementing enterprise-class VDI is neither fun nor therapeutic,andit certainly isn’t simple. I have been down that road with thousands of customers, and most of them struggle with the high costs that come with complexity. The whole idea of buying a VDI “toolset” and then spending a ton of time and resources cobbling it together just doesn’t make sense anymore – technology has moved beyond this outdated approach. Now, just as you summon an Uber or Lyft to shoot over to the airport or you have Whole Foods show up at your front door with a complete Thanksgiving dinner, you can also summon Workspot and our partners to deliver a complete, no-risk VDI service to your organization. No toolset required!



VDI is a Complex Tool

Legacy Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) solutions from Citrix and VMware are complex tools. You need to acquire a complex stack, buy some servers, some storage, find a data center or co-lo, hire some consultants, and 9-12 months later you have your first virtual desktop. That first virtual desktop can cost as much as $200,000. Why? In order to run a reliable service, you need to buy and implement highly available infrastructure including load balancers, servers, databases, networking equipment and lots of high-speed storage.

And after 9 months you’re still not done. You’re stuck with operating a mission critical service. You have to worry about the availability of each component to make sure users can keep accessing their applications and desktops. You have to worry about the scalability of the system as new users come on board. You have to worry about troubleshooting racks full of components. And for the gift that keeps on giving – you have to continually upgrade each individual component of your deployment as new upgrades or security patches become available, all while making certain that upgrading one component does not cause other components to spin wildly out of control and cease to function.

Via the fine folks at Workspot.