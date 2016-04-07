Home Desktop VDI Calculator v7 is Here!

VDI Calculator v7 is Here!

VDI Calculator v7 is Here!
Today I am releasing a new version on my VDI calculator, V7. This is a major release that include major improvements to the way VDI infrastructures are calculated, while also simplifying the process for people new to VDI sizing. I put a lot of effort into this release and had to make some big code changes to accommodate the desired outcomes. Let’s go to What’s New!

  • Pre-Defined User Profiles (red) – The calculator now offers 4 pre-configured user profiles to be selected from (Task, Office, Knowledge and Power). These profiles have different characteristics, such as CPU, IOPs and Memory, and they follow LoginVSI 4.1 workload definitions for the most part. These user profiles may be individually selected for each distinct desktop pool type; eq. a deployment could have 3 desktop pool with each one having a different user profile assigned. The profile may also be modified by the user upon selection for additional customization.
Read the entire article here, VDI Calculator v7 Now Available w/ major changes
via Andre Leibovici at myvirtualcloud.net

MyVirtualCloud.NET by Andre Leibovici Andre Leibovici is a leading expert in the area of Datacenter and Enterprise Mobility. For the last 15 years Andre's passion and dedication has helped many organizations while working for VMware CTO Office, VMware PSO, EMC vSpecialists, and through creating professional blogging resources. His expertise is backed by 20+ years' industry experience managing IT infrastructures and teams for large organizations. Andre's blog myvirtualcloud.net is recognized as one of the industry leading End User Computing blogs with 3M+ hits every month. Based on his field experience, Andre developed a number of free tools to help beginners and advanced architects to appropriately size and architect VDI solutions. Andre's passion led him to found the APAC Virtualization Podcast and speak at conferences and public events. Due to his creativity and accomplishments, Andre received the VMware Virtual Desktop Ingenuity Award'2009, and was recognized as vExpert recipient award for multiple consecutive years. Andre is currently enjoying helping Nutanix as Sr. Director, Partner Innovation & Vertical Alliances.

