VDI Calculator v7.4 Update

This is a minor update to the VDI Calculator, just adding capability and support for Intel Xeon processors with 20 cores. I’m adding that mostly because Datrium now has a Compute Node (CN) that supports Intel Xeon Gold 6148, 20 cores/socket, 2.4GHz (specs). That said this new option provides support for any hardware from any vendor supporting 20 core processors.

