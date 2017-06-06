VDI Calculator 7.2 Now Available w/ Support for Workspot
Today I am releasing version 7.2 of the VDI Calculator, and the key feature is the addition of support for Workspot.
Workspot is a multi-tenant cloud-first solution, where the operational components of management, brokering, load balancing and more are all included in the cloud service. Their solution can be deployed on Microsoft Azure or using traditional datacenter constructs, such as SAN, or HCI platforms such as Nutanix, VSAN, and Datrium.
Couple other bug fixes and enhancements have been added to this release, but nothing deserving a mention.
Read the entire article here, VDI Calculator 7.2 Now Available w/ Support for Workspot » myvirtualcloud.net
via Andre Leibovici at myvirtualcloud.net
