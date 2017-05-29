VDI Calculator 7.1 Available w/ Support for Intel SkyLake, Datrium and more
Today I am releasing version 7.1 of the VDI Calculator.
- This release adds support next-generation Xeon server processor family. The new chips are based on the company’s Skylake processor architecture and are manufactured in the company’s 14-nanometer+ technology. The calculator now supports processors with up to 24 cores.
- As part of the release, I am also adding support for Datrium ‘Open Converged’ technology. I have just recently moved companies and would make sense to have that into the calculator. While using Datrium all read I/Os all local to host and write I/O flow between server memory and a data node NVRAM. If you are interested, read more here.
- The Horizon View maximum limits have also been updated to its the latest release, and the Horizon View infrastructure requirements (connection server, security server, and vCenter) have also been upgraded to its latest compute and storage requirements.
- Finally, the “How to Use Guide” has also been slightly improved with additional information and examples.
Read the entire article here, VDI Calculator 7.1 Available w/ Support for Intel SkyLake, Datrium and more » myvirtualcloud.net
via Andre Leibovici at myvirtualcloud.net
