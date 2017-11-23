Home Data Center VCSA 6.5 Migration Deployment Sizes Limited!

Mike Preston wrote a very detailed and interesting blog post about VCSA 6.5 Migration Deployment sizes and we wanted to share this.

We are as always very thankful for very helpful posts in the community. Thanks Mike!

Recently I finally bit the bullet and decided to bring the vCenter portion of a vSphere environment up to version 6.5.  Since the migration from a Windows based vCenter to the VCSA is now a supported path I thought it would also be a good time to migrate to the appliance as well.  So with that I ran through a few blogs I found in regards to the migration, checked out the vSphere Upgrade Guide and peeled through a number KB’s looking for gotchya’s.  With my knowledge in hand I headed into the migration.

At this point I had already migrated my external windows based PSC to version 6.5 and got started on the migration of the windows-based vCenter Server.  Following the wizard I was prompted for the typical SSO information along with where I would like to place the appliance.  The problem though came when I was prompted to select a deployment size for my new VCSA.  My only options available were Large and X-Large.  Might not be a big deal if in fact this environment required this amount of resources – Looking at the table below those deployment sizes are scoped to fit at a 1000 host and above mark.

Did this environment have 1000+ hosts and 10000+ VMs?  Absolutely not!  At its largest it contained maybe 70 hosts and a few hundred VMs running on them – a Small configuration at best, medium if you want to be conservative!  At first I thought maybe I was over provisioned in terms of resources on my current vCenter Server – but again, it only had 8 vCPU’s and 16GB of RAM.  With nothing out of the ordinary with vCenter itself I turned my attention to the database – and that’s where my attention stayed as it was currently sitting at a size of 200GB.  Honestly, this seemed super big to me and knowing that it had been through a number of upgrades over the years I figured I would make it my goal to shrink this down as small as possible before trying again!  TL;DR; version – The database was the culprit and I did end up with the “small” option –  but I did a number of things after a frenzy of Google’s and searches – all listed below…

Read the entire article here, VCSA 6.5 Migration Deployment Sizes Limited!

Via the fine folks at opvizor.

