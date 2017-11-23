VCSA 6.5 Migration Deployment Sizes Limited!

Mike Preston wrote a very detailed and interesting blog post about VCSA 6.5 Migration Deployment sizes and we wanted to share this.

Recently I finally bit the bullet and decided to bring the vCenter portion of a vSphere environment up to version 6.5. Since the migration from a Windows based vCenter to the VCSA is now a supported path I thought it would also be a good time to migrate to the appliance as well. So with that I ran through a few blogs I found in regards to the migration, checked out the vSphere Upgrade Guide and peeled through a number KB’s looking for gotchya’s. With my knowledge in hand I headed into the migration.

At this point I had already migrated my external windows based PSC to version 6.5 and got started on the migration of the windows-based vCenter Server. Following the wizard I was prompted for the typical SSO information along with where I would like to place the appliance. The problem though came when I was prompted to select a deployment size for my new VCSA. My only options available were Large and X-Large. Might not be a big deal if in fact this environment required this amount of resources – Looking at the table below those deployment sizes are scoped to fit at a 1000 host and above mark.

Did this environment have 1000+ hosts and 10000+ VMs? Absolutely not! At its largest it contained maybe 70 hosts and a few hundred VMs running on them – a Small configuration at best, medium if you want to be conservative! At first I thought maybe I was over provisioned in terms of resources on my current vCenter Server – but again, it only had 8 vCPU’s and 16GB of RAM. With nothing out of the ordinary with vCenter itself I turned my attention to the database – and that’s where my attention stayed as it was currently sitting at a size of 200GB. Honestly, this seemed super big to me and knowing that it had been through a number of upgrades over the years I figured I would make it my goal to shrink this down as small as possible before trying again! TL;DR; version – The database was the culprit and I did end up with the “small” option – but I did a number of things after a frenzy of Google’s and searches – all listed below…

