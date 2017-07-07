VästtraPi: your personal bus stop schedule monitor
I get impatient quickly when I’m looking up information on my phone. There’s just something about it that makes me jittery – especially when the information is time-sensitive, like timetables for public transport. If you’re like me, then Dimitris Platis‘s newest build is for you. He has created the VästtraPi, a Pi-powered departure time screen for your home!
Never miss the bus again with VästtraPi
Let me set the scene: it’s a weekday morning, and you’ve finally woken up enough to think about taking the bus to work. How much time do you have to catch it, though? You pick up your phone, unlock it, choose the right app, wait for it to update – and realise this took so much time that you’ll probably miss the next bus! Grrrrrr!
Read the entire article here, VästtraPi: your personal bus stop schedule monitor
via the fine folks at Raspberry Pi Foundation
