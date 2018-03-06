v7.4 Sneak Peak – Find out What’s in Store for NAKIVO Customers

The upcoming NAKIVO Backup & Replication v7.4 provides new features to streamline data recovery, enhance reliability, and simplify data protection management. Sign up for the v7.4 Beta Program and try out all the new features yourself. Beta Program participants who complete the program requirements are eligible to receive an Amazon gift card!

The new version comes with the following great new features:

1. File Recovery to Source

Important files are often lost, damaged, or accidentally deleted. NAKIVO Backup & Replication allows you to recover files directly from deduplicated VM backups, without restoring the entire VM first. Starting from NAKIVO Backup & Replication v7.4, you can recover files back to their original location, or choose a custom one.

2. Automated VM Failover with Network Mapping and Re-IP

Every second is precious when important VMs are down. That’s why NAKIVO Backup & Replication v7.4 is introducing a new feature – VM Failover jobs. If a disaster strikes, you can switch to your VM replicas in a matter of minutes.

