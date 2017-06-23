Using SysTrack to Resolve User Issues with SaaS

Cloud services have fundamentally shifted the landscape for the average consumer of IT resources, and too often this leaves the support organization stuck as the discoverer of the root cause of issues that span the endpoint, the network, and the supporting service providers. Our own organization is in a similar situation, having adopted Office 365 services for all users. However, because we’re consumers of our own dog food (figuratively—I only have a guinea pig), we’ve got the ability to pinpoint the real source of user-impacting problems. As an example, we recently had a user experience trouble with making and receiving calls with Skype for Business.

Our investigation starts at the point of interaction for the user. In Resolve, we’ve got the ability to look up the user in question and immediately start reviewing the context surrounding their performance issue.

The RAG analysis provided in the overview indicates a handful of issues, but nothing directly related to Skype performance on the client itself. Further, there’s nothing impacting the network for the user or their NIC. That means we need to dig in a little deeper. This leads us to the Black Box area, which allows us to focus on the particulars of what was happening when the user had their issue.

via the fine folks at Lakeside Software.