Home News Using Synthetic Transaction Monitoring to Track SaaS SLAs

Using Synthetic Transaction Monitoring to Track SaaS SLAs

0
Using Synthetic Transaction Monitoring to Track SaaS SLAs
0

According to Gartner estimates, “by 2025, 55 percent of large enterprises will successfully implement an all-in cloud SaaS strategy.” Synthetic transaction monitoring is one method IT teams and vendors alike are using to ensure that service level agreement (SLA) targets are being met as business-critical applications move to software as a service (SaaS) models. Synthetic data is useful because it can help identify reoccurring pain points with SaaS that cut into user productivity. When coupled with real-user monitoring, synthetic transactions can also be used to pinpoint the root cause of SaaS issues, even when accountability falls on the SLA vendor. The ability to manage SaaS is an integral part of any digital experience monitoring strategy but can be difficult to execute. Here’s how to simplify dual usage of synthetic transactions and real-user monitoring to ensure a positive end-user experience with SaaS.

How else can CIOs prepare for SaaS? Find out in our white paper, “Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT”

Synthetic transaction monitoring vs. real-user monitoring
Synthetic transactions work by simulating workloads with “synthetic” (i.e. not real) users, typically during periods when real users are offline. These workloads or “transactions” allow IT to see the results of user behavior without actual end-user involvement. For example, an IT admin could run a script during a specified time window that measures how long it takes to launch Outlook. Spikes in the transaction trend would show IT when Outlook launch times were slow—something that would affect real user productivity. But the time that it took to complete a process is generally the only metric returned by synthetic transactions; meaning that, while they do a good job of alerting IT to a potential problem, they don’t provide the context needed to find the solution.

Read the entire article here, Using Synthetic Transaction Monitoring to Track SaaS SLAs

Via the fine folks at Lakeside Software.

Categories:
News
Lakeside Software
Lakeside Software

Lakeside Software is a leader in Workspace Analytics. We make SysTrack, a scalable, people-centric solution that helps organizations better understand and support end-users’ computing needs and habits, as well as make sourcing and deployment decisions based on real data.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    IT Monitoring and Performance Management The technology of cloud computing has caught up with virtual desktop infrastructures. Tapping into the agility and flexibility of cloud-hosted infrastructures, Citrix Cloud enables organizations to simplify digital workspace delivery. With many of the critical components of the Citrix delivery infrastructure hosted in the cloud and managed by Citrix, organizations […]

    read more
    Nakivo Logo

    21 Reasons Why NAKIVO is Better than Legacy Backup – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        As an IT pro, you know that security, efficiency and control are top priorities. Remote Desktop Manager 13 targets each of these critical areas. That’s why we recently ran a special live webinar led by our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier to showcase the latest version of RDM’s key […]

        read more
        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar with Bitdefender

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1513684554_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix 2017 – Innovations in Virtualization – Video

          See key innovative capabilities Citrix brought to market in 2017 around virtual apps, desktops and servers. This video is from the fine folks at Citrix

          read more
          1513753052_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware vSAN Support Insight Video

          1514528533_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Workspace ONE Intelligence Custom Reports for VMware AirWatch 9.2 – Video

          1513725437_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: An introduction to Windows Defender Antivirus

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video