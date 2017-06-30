Using Performance Insights to Analyze Performance of Amazon Aurora with PostgreSQL Compatibility – #AWS Video

Watch a step-by-step demonstration of how Amazon RDS Performance Insights analyzes performance of an Amazon Aurora (PostgreSQL) database instance. Learn more about Performance Insights and the PostgreSQL compatible edition of Aurora at http://amzn.to/2sjk1sj.

Performance Insights is a database performance dashboard that helps you quickly assess performance of your relational database workloads, and tells you when and where to take action. Performance Insights collects detailed database performance data through lightweight mechanisms, and presents it in an intuitive graphical interface.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).