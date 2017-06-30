Using Performance Insights to Analyze Performance of Amazon Aurora with PostgreSQL Compatibility – #AWS Video
Watch a step-by-step demonstration of how Amazon RDS Performance Insights analyzes performance of an Amazon Aurora (PostgreSQL) database instance. Learn more about Performance Insights and the PostgreSQL compatible edition of Aurora at http://amzn.to/2sjk1sj.
Performance Insights is a database performance dashboard that helps you quickly assess performance of your relational database workloads, and tells you when and where to take action. Performance Insights collects detailed database performance data through lightweight mechanisms, and presents it in an intuitive graphical interface.
This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Workspot vs. Citrix Cloud – Comparison Guide
The in-depth answers you need about vastly different architectures Our primary goal from day one of the company is to ensure that organizations of all sizes can realize the benefits of virtual desktops and apps. With a long history at Citrix and VMware implementing these solutions and struggling alongside customers to make the technology work, […]
Share this:
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper