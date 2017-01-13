I hope you already run OpBot in your environment to simplify your daily job as a VMware consultant or system administrator.

If not, let me give you another idea what you currently miss. Ever tried to access VMware vSphere on your iPhone or Android? Not fun, right. But that changes now with a single import of our OpBot virtual appliance that connects to your Slack chat.

And that is just the start of changing your daily routine in a smart way.

When you start using OpBot you can check the existing commands out by typing help.

We made sure, that our output works very well in Slack chat for desktops as well as mobiles when using our embedded commands to check for your virtual machines or ESXi hosts.

Read the entire article here, Using OpBot to access VMware vSphere from your iPhone

via the fine folks at opvizor.