Home Collaboration Using Microsoft Windows symbolic links with Citrix ShareFile Sync to sync folders from multiple drives – JasonSamuel.com

Using Microsoft Windows symbolic links with Citrix ShareFile Sync to sync folders from multiple drives – JasonSamuel.com

0
Using Microsoft Windows symbolic links with Citrix ShareFile Sync to sync folders from multiple drives – JasonSamuel.com
0

The ShareFile Sync for Windows client allows you to change your Sync Location on your local system in Sync Preferences. In my case I had a very large hard drive installed on my workstation as the E: drive so I chose to put my ShareFile root folder there like this:

The problem was I had a bunch of very large RAW images stored on another high capacity drive installed on this workstation. These images stored on my Windows 10 workstation were shared back and forth between an iMac. They would not fit on the E: drive my ShareFile root was on and had to be on it’s own hard drive. As you can see in the screenshot above only 1 ShareFile root sync location can be specified in the Sync settings. So what do you do to sync folders from multiple drives?

With Microsoft Windows symbolic links, you can sync these separate folder locations with ShareFile Sync very easily. A symbolic link (aka symlink) is just a folder with an arrow on it pointing to another location. You can read more about it here in Microsoft’s documentation:

Read the entire article here, Using Microsoft Windows symbolic links with Citrix ShareFile Sync to sync folders from multiple drives – JasonSamuel.com

Via the fine folks at Jason Samuel at jasonsamuel.com

tags:
Categories:
Collaboration
Desktop
News
Storage
Jason Samuel
Jason Samuel

Jason Samuel (@_JasonSamuel on Twitter) is an Infrastructure Architect in Houston, TX with a primary focus on mobility, virtualization, and cloud technologies from Citrix, VMware, & Microsoft. He also has an extensive background in web architecture and information security. He holds a degree from the University of Houston, C.T. Bauer College of Business and is certified in several technologies. Jason is also a recipient of the Citrix Technology Professional (CTP) award and an Atlantis Community Expert (ACE). He is a leader in his local Houston Citrix User Group Community and the CUGC Networking Special Interest Group.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    IT Monitoring and Performance Management The technology of cloud computing has caught up with virtual desktop infrastructures. Tapping into the agility and flexibility of cloud-hosted infrastructures, Citrix Cloud enables organizations to simplify digital workspace delivery. With many of the critical components of the Citrix delivery infrastructure hosted in the cloud and managed by Citrix, organizations […]

    read more
    Nakivo Logo

    21 Reasons Why NAKIVO is Better than Legacy Backup – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        As an IT pro, you know that security, efficiency and control are top priorities. Remote Desktop Manager 13 targets each of these critical areas. That’s why we recently ran a special live webinar led by our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier to showcase the latest version of RDM’s key […]

        read more
        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar with Bitdefender

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1514641926_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Smart Tools Demo Video

          Citrix Smart Tools are designed to be easily consumable services to help Citrix Administrators deliver secure, highly performing digital workspaces, on-premises or in the cloud. This demo focuses on two tools. Smart Check: Helps your XenApp and XenDesktop sites run smoothly by discovering and solving issues before they impact end users. Smart Scale: Helps ensure […]

          read more
          1514586732_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix ShareFile Service Demo Video

          1514770637_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Edge: Say Goodbye to Tab Chaos – Video

          1515028626_hqdefault.jpg

          Optimizing Network Performance for Amazon EC2 Instances – AWS re:Invent 2017 Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video