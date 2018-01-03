The ShareFile Sync for Windows client allows you to change your Sync Location on your local system in Sync Preferences. In my case I had a very large hard drive installed on my workstation as the E: drive so I chose to put my ShareFile root folder there like this:

The problem was I had a bunch of very large RAW images stored on another high capacity drive installed on this workstation. These images stored on my Windows 10 workstation were shared back and forth between an iMac. They would not fit on the E: drive my ShareFile root was on and had to be on it’s own hard drive. As you can see in the screenshot above only 1 ShareFile root sync location can be specified in the Sync settings. So what do you do to sync folders from multiple drives?

With Microsoft Windows symbolic links, you can sync these separate folder locations with ShareFile Sync very easily. A symbolic link (aka symlink) is just a folder with an arrow on it pointing to another location. You can read more about it here in Microsoft’s documentation:

Read the entire article here, Using Microsoft Windows symbolic links with Citrix ShareFile Sync to sync folders from multiple drives – JasonSamuel.com

Via the fine folks at Jason Samuel at jasonsamuel.com