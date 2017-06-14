Home Using Microsoft Azure MFA and Citrix NetScaler Gateway with OATH software tokens when traveling

Using Microsoft Azure MFA and Citrix NetScaler Gateway with OATH software tokens when traveling

Using Microsoft Azure MFA and Citrix NetScaler Gateway with OATH software tokens when traveling
I’ve covered how to deploy Microsoft Azure MFA with Citrix NetScaler Gateway in the past. I’ve also covered the Azure MFA User Portal in depth where the user can choose their MFA method most convenient to them. You can skim through those guides here:

How to deploy Microsoft Azure MFA & AD Connect with Citrix NetScaler Gateway:
http://www.jasonsamuel.com/2015/09/18/how-to-deploy-microsoft-azure-mfa-ad-connect-with-citrix-netscaler-gateway/

How to deploy Microsoft Azure MFA User Portal on separate servers in the DMZ:
http://www.jasonsamuel.com/2017/03/06/how-to-deploy-microsoft-azure-mfa-user-portal-on-separate-servers-in-the-dmz/

The easiest methods users opt to use are a push notification from the Microsoft Authenticator app, phone call, or text message. But what happens when the user’s phone is in Airplane mode but they still have WiFi for their laptop and want to authenticate against the NetScaler Gateway so they can get some work done?

Read the entire article here, Using Microsoft Azure MFA and Citrix NetScaler Gateway with OATH software tokens when traveling – JasonSamuel.com

via Jason Samuel at jasonsamuel.com

Related Articles:

Jason Samuel
Jason Samuel Jason Samuel (@_JasonSamuel on Twitter) is an Infrastructure Architect in Houston, TX with a primary focus on mobility, virtualization, and cloud technologies from Citrix, VMware, & Microsoft. He also has an extensive background in web architecture and information security. He holds a degree from the University of Houston, C.T. Bauer College of Business and is certified in several technologies. Jason is also a recipient of the Citrix Technology Professional (CTP) award and an Atlantis Community Expert (ACE). He is a leader in his local Houston Citrix User Group Community and the CUGC Networking Special Interest Group.
          Share this video