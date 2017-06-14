Using Microsoft Azure MFA and Citrix NetScaler Gateway with OATH software tokens when traveling
I’ve covered how to deploy Microsoft Azure MFA with Citrix NetScaler Gateway in the past. I’ve also covered the Azure MFA User Portal in depth where the user can choose their MFA method most convenient to them. You can skim through those guides here:
How to deploy Microsoft Azure MFA & AD Connect with Citrix NetScaler Gateway:
http://www.jasonsamuel.com/2015/09/18/how-to-deploy-microsoft-azure-mfa-ad-connect-with-citrix-netscaler-gateway/
How to deploy Microsoft Azure MFA User Portal on separate servers in the DMZ:
http://www.jasonsamuel.com/2017/03/06/how-to-deploy-microsoft-azure-mfa-user-portal-on-separate-servers-in-the-dmz/
The easiest methods users opt to use are a push notification from the Microsoft Authenticator app, phone call, or text message. But what happens when the user’s phone is in Airplane mode but they still have WiFi for their laptop and want to authenticate against the NetScaler Gateway so they can get some work done?
Read the entire article here, Using Microsoft Azure MFA and Citrix NetScaler Gateway with OATH software tokens when traveling – JasonSamuel.com
via Jason Samuel at jasonsamuel.com
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]
Share this:
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published