This article discusses using Komprise to analyze data across on-premises storage to identify cold data and then move it to Google Cloud Storage.

Typically, 60% to 80% of data is infrequently accessed within months of creation, yet consumes the same expensive resources as hot data.

Komprise is analytics-driven data management software that analyzes data usage and growth across on-premises storage. Komprise identifies cold data and then moves it transparently to the appropriate class of Cloud Storage based on customer-defined policies.

To support both existing on-premises and new cloud-native use cases, the moved data is accessible both as files, exactly as before, and as files or objects in the cloud.

As data footprints expand rapidly, Komprise is working with customers across industries such as financial services, healthcare, and engineering who are streamlining costs, building a path to the cloud, and increasing the resiliency of their data in use cases like the following:

Read the entire article here, Using Komprise to Archive Cold Data to Cloud Storage