Using FSLogix Profile Containers as a Workspace Repository

Industry expert, Matthias Schlimm, recently shared his experience using FSLogix Profile Containers during a Nutanix VDI PoC, in the Expert Insights blog space at mycugc.org. During the PoC, Matthias deployed the VMs with MCS from XenDesktop 7.15 LTSR CU1 Test Environment, which worked very smoothly. However, the Customer had PVS running for their Production XenApp Environment, but PVS Version 7.13 does not support Nutanix’s native hypervisor AHV. Suffice to say, there were some challenges that needed to be addressed.

Challenges:

Non-Persistent VDI (same software set for all developers)

Roaming Profile

Workspace repository to check-out the branches from the On-Premises Bitbucket Server

Setup across two DataCenters

“The biggest killer-feature is to build a workspace repository, because the developers have a high count of very small files, which produce very big overhead through the download from the BitBucket server. During this PoC, I have several tests running to store the repository on NetApp, AFS (Acropolis File Services), FSLogix User Profile Disk and local drive. I have also measured the different environments.”

Via the fine folks at FSLogix.