VMware published a very helpful article about esxtop and latency statistics that can be found here.

We would like to share the information, for comments and feedback please go to the original article. You can also find a YouTube video there.

This article provides information about esxtop and latency statistics that can be used when troubleshooting performance issues with SAN-connected storage (Fibre Channel or iSCSI).

The interactive esxtop utility can be used to provide I/O metrics over various devices attached to a VMware ESX host.

Performance Analyzer can support you in a graphical way, that simplifies troubleshooting a lot.

Configuring monitoring using esxtop to monitor storage performance per HBA:

Read the entire article here, Using esxtop to identify storage performance issues for ESX / ESXi

Via the fine folks at opvizor.