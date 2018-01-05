Splunk wants to make machine data accessible, usable and valuable to everyone. With over 14,000 customers in 110 countries, providing the best software for visualizing machine data involves hours and hours of testing against multiple supported platforms and various configurations. For Mike Dickey, Sr. Director in charge of engineering infrastructure at Splunk, the challenge was that 13 different engineering teams in California and Shanghai had contributed to test infrastructure sprawl, with hundreds of different projects and plans that were all being managed manually.

At DockerCon Europe, Mike and Harish Jayakumar, Docker Solutions Engineer, shared how Splunk leveraged Docker Enterprise Edition (Docker EE) to dramatically improve build and deployment times on their test infrastructure, converge on a unified Continuous Integration (CI) workflow, and how they’ve now grown to 600 bare-metal servers deploying tens of thousands of Docker containers per day.

You can watch the entire session here:

Read the entire article here, Using Docker to Scale Operational Intelligence at Splunk

