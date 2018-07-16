Home Applications Using Citrix Cloud with Nutanix InstantOn for Acropolis Hypervisor to deploy Windows 10 VDIs – the easy hybrid Cloud way!

Using Citrix Cloud with Nutanix InstantOn for Acropolis Hypervisor to deploy Windows 10 VDIs – the easy hybrid Cloud way!

0
Using Citrix Cloud with Nutanix InstantOn for Acropolis Hypervisor to deploy Windows 10 VDIs – the easy hybrid Cloud way!
0

One of the most important alliances partners of Citrix is definitely Nutanix. Nutanix released their new Citrix Cloud support end of last year as – Citrix Ready partner program and included Nutanix AHV (Acropolis Hypervisor) support – through the new CWA-plugin for Citrix Cloud. Which makes Nutanix one of the most critical players in the field for Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud configurations for enterprise businesses that not suiting in a Public Cloud Infrastructure-As-a-Service (IaaS) service model, but want to take full advantage of the simplicity of the Citrix Cloud – XenApp and XenDesktop Service (or better say, Virtual Apps and Desktops). Unfortunately, there isn’t much documentation on the internet on this solution, so I’m happy to (again) fill another gap for the community!

“Try to be a rainbow in someone’s (hybrid) Cloud” – Maya Angelou

Nutanix makes it possible to quickly expand Cloud workloads for enterprises and smaller businesses as well and with InstantOn – the new method to extend the Citrix Cloud with Nutanix Acropolis – you’ll save time by migrating the Citrix Desktop Delivery Controllers, Director, Site DB, StoreFront and NetScalers (or Citrix ADC’s of course…) to the Citrix Cloud. A good match if you ask me, and as IT Pro you’ll save more time to do other stuff around innovation!

The procedure is pretty straightforward…

You’ll need to install at least one Citrix Cloud Connector (or 2 to provide a higher level of business continuity) in your Nutanix Cluster network environment, on top of that an AHV Host Connection will be required for the connection to AHV. The Citrix Cloud Connector performs a secure channel for communication between the Citrix Cloud control plane and Nutanix AHV. Think about traffic, such as the Machine Creations Services process, AD Computer Account creation, and other authentication jobs.

Read the entire article here, Using Citrix Cloud with Nutanix InstantOn for Acropolis Hypervisor to deploy Windows 10 VDIs – the easy hybrid Cloud way! | christiaanbrinkhoff.com

Via Christiaan Brinkhoff at christiaanbrinkhoff.com

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Desktop
News
Christiaan Brinkhoff
Christiaan Brinkhoff Christiaan Brinkhoff works as a Sr. Workspace Consultant at Detron, one of the largest IT Company’s in the Netherlands. Within Detron he mainly focus on the area of expertises Workspace and Compute & Infrastructure on the larger enterprise customers. Next to his work, he also loves to share his knowledge on several platforms, such as on Citrix Blogs, MyCUGC, his own blog on ChristiaanBrinkhoff.com, DABCC and the NetScaler MVP & IGEL Community Insider program. Throughout the last year, he is also been awarded as Citrix CTA, VMware vExpert and participate in the Citrix Subject Matter Expert program (SME) for writing and contributing to new Citrix exams.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Liquidware-Feature-Image

    Application Lifecycle Management with Stratusphere UX – White Paper

    Enterprises today are faced with many challenges, and among those at the top of the list is the struggle surrounding the design, deployment, management and operations that support desktop applications. The demand for applications is increasing at an exponential rate, and organizations are being forced to consider platforms beyond physical, virtual and cloud-based environments. Users […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    2018 Will Be The Year of Citrix Migration! eG Innovations and DABCC Survey Reveals Industry Trends for XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x Migration

    thumbnail_520x300_DougBrownv1

    IGEL Community Releases Free “How-To Install and Configure the IGEL Software Platform” Made Easy Book

    IGEL Technology Image

    IGELl’s Security Enhancements for Thin Clients – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    White Paper: IT Performance Monitoring Tools – Reading Between the Lines

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1531448224_maxresdefault.jpg

        ControlUp 7.1 European Webinar – Great New Features – Video

        ControlUp COO and co-founder Yoni Avital presents ControlUp 7.1 with all its great features: XenDesktop published application metrics, NetScaler monitoring, NVIDIA GPU monitoring, enhanced hosts and VMs metrics, and assisted navigation. This video is from the fine folks at ControlUp/a>.

        read more
        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1529897825_maxresdefault.jpg

          Introduction to Citrix Smart Check – Video

          Discover the simplicity of how Smart Check helps you operate your XenApp and XenDesktop on-premises sites by proactively executing health checks, finding common issues, and recommending solutions. This video is from the fine folks at Citrix

          read more
          1528728425_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix NetScaler Master Class June 2018 Video

          1531448224_maxresdefault.jpg

          ControlUp 7.1 European Webinar – Great New Features – Video

          1528329125_maxresdefault.jpg

          IPM – VMware Assessments Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win big $$, visit ITBaller.com for more info!

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video