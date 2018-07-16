Using Citrix Cloud with Nutanix InstantOn for Acropolis Hypervisor to deploy Windows 10 VDIs – the easy hybrid Cloud way!

One of the most important alliances partners of Citrix is definitely Nutanix. Nutanix released their new Citrix Cloud support end of last year as – Citrix Ready partner program and included Nutanix AHV (Acropolis Hypervisor) support – through the new CWA-plugin for Citrix Cloud. Which makes Nutanix one of the most critical players in the field for Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud configurations for enterprise businesses that not suiting in a Public Cloud Infrastructure-As-a-Service (IaaS) service model, but want to take full advantage of the simplicity of the Citrix Cloud – XenApp and XenDesktop Service (or better say, Virtual Apps and Desktops). Unfortunately, there isn’t much documentation on the internet on this solution, so I’m happy to (again) fill another gap for the community!

“Try to be a rainbow in someone’s (hybrid) Cloud” – Maya Angelou

Nutanix makes it possible to quickly expand Cloud workloads for enterprises and smaller businesses as well and with InstantOn – the new method to extend the Citrix Cloud with Nutanix Acropolis – you’ll save time by migrating the Citrix Desktop Delivery Controllers, Director, Site DB, StoreFront and NetScalers (or Citrix ADC’s of course…) to the Citrix Cloud. A good match if you ask me, and as IT Pro you’ll save more time to do other stuff around innovation!

The procedure is pretty straightforward…

You’ll need to install at least one Citrix Cloud Connector (or 2 to provide a higher level of business continuity) in your Nutanix Cluster network environment, on top of that an AHV Host Connection will be required for the connection to AHV. The Citrix Cloud Connector performs a secure channel for communication between the Citrix Cloud control plane and Nutanix AHV. Think about traffic, such as the Machine Creations Services process, AD Computer Account creation, and other authentication jobs.

Read the entire article here, Using Citrix Cloud with Nutanix InstantOn for Acropolis Hypervisor to deploy Windows 10 VDIs – the easy hybrid Cloud way! | christiaanbrinkhoff.com

Via Christiaan Brinkhoff at christiaanbrinkhoff.com