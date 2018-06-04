In a recent blog posted to CIO.com, Dell EMC’s Global VP, CTO for Sales, and Distinguished Engineer, Patricia Florist, Ph.D. talked about how the combination of blockchain technology and federated analytics enables organizations to analyze distributed data with trust, transparency and traceability. I invite you to read more from Dr. Florissi in the blog below, “Using Blockchain to Build Trust into Federated Analytics.”

With the rise of the Internet of Things and the explosive growth in data, organizations are increasingly taking computing and analytics to the data, rather than moving the data to a central location for processing and analysis. To address these challenges, Dell EMC has incubated the concept of federated analytics and started developing the World Wide Herd (WWH) platform to make it feasible.

So, what is federated analytics? Dell Technologies defines federated analytics as “the analysis of dispersed data in-place, as close as possible to the data source, while these local results are shared, fused and further analyzed along their path to other locations, enabling higher order learning at scale.” Federated analytics is very much the way of the future.

This brings us to a challenge at the heart of federated analytics. When you decentralize data analytics, you have to take steps to ensure that you can verify the integrity of all the participants and all the data sources in the analytics process. In particular, you need to have the same assurances of trust, transparency and traceability — the “Three Ts” of data analytics — that you would have in a centralized world.

