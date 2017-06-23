Home Videos Using ARM for automated RDS deployment in Azure – E2EVC Session Video

Using ARM for automated RDS deployment in Azure – E2EVC Session Video

0
  prev
0

Session from @E2EVC 2017 Lisbon. For event information please visit www.e2evc.com/home. For slides, additional info etc please contact the presenter directly on Twitter. For best video and sound quality do visit the event!

This video is from the fine folks at E2EVC Conference

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Videos
E2EVC Conference
E2EVC Conference Our main goal is to bring the best virtualization experts together to exchange knowledge and to establish new connections. E2EVC is a weekend crammed with presentations, Master Classes and discussions delivered by both virtualization vendors product teams and independent experts. Started in 2003 with just 4 people and after 30 very successful events grown to awell-recognized event with over 200 attendees. In the last 13 years and 31 events, our conference has taken place in cities such as Munich, London, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels, Frankfurt, Dublin, Orlando, Paris, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Munich, Nice, Lisbon, Rome, Hamburg, Hong Kong, Singapore and Vienna. On average we have 30 sessions at each event. Topics are - server, application, desktop, storage virtualization with products from vendors like Microsoft, VMware, Citrix and many more. Over 50 of the best virtualization community experts present their topics. Many current virtualization community leaders participated or still participate in our events. It's the people that attend, presenters that present and our sponsors who make this event possible.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report

    VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]

    read more
    Workspot Feature Image

    Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        1498136080_maxresdefault.jpg

        Enterprise mobility management for the mobile-first world – On-Demand Webinar

        With more people using the internet on their phones than their desktops, enterprise mobility management (EMM) is a top priority for every IT team. From mobile device support to containerization and content security, every IT team is looking for an EMM solution with a comprehensive feature set. Check out our webinar on how to tackle […]

        read more
        1497655750_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Provide File Services for Object Storage in the Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        1497495916_maxresdefault.jpg

        IGEL TechChannel Video – Release Webinar Windows 10 IOT

        1497502191_maxresdefault.jpg

        Preview – Hybrid Cloud Solutions from Veeam and Microsoft Azure

        Veeam-Logo

        Availability on-premises, in the cloud and on the go with Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows – On-Demand Webinar

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Realize Unified Cloud Monitoring | The Devil’s in the Details – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1498200352_maxresdefault.jpg

          Using ARM for automated RDS deployment in Azure – E2EVC Session Video

          Session from @E2EVC 2017 Lisbon. For event information please visit www.e2evc.com/home. For slides, additional info etc please contact the presenter directly on Twitter. For best video and sound quality do visit the event! This video is from the fine folks at E2EVC Conference

          read more
          1498135538_maxresdefault.jpg

          How to Deploy UniPrint Infinity in Microsoft Azure – Video

          1498135852_maxresdefault.jpg

          Enterprise Mobility Management for the Mobile-First World – Video

          1498136532_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Brad Anderson’s Lunch Break / s5 e8 / Michele Bustamante, CIO, Soliance – Part 2

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video