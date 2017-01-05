Using AppSense to Secure a Server Estate, With Role-Based Access
AppSense Application Manager (AM) and AppSense Environment Manager (EM) are widely used for server hardening, security, user profile management and server configuration in a Terminal Services environment.
Surely the idea of using both for a role-based access solution is an extension of this proven background? The good news is, it is!
The construct of AM and EM both lend themselves very well to a server role-based access solution. It makes the process of removing administrative rights and then elevating a user to have the required administrative rights to specific consoles, applications, services and commands very straightforward.
A common example is the Internet Information Services Console (IIS), which requires that the user is an administrator on the server on which they are launching IIS. This means a user has full rights on the server just for the purposes of running the IIS console. Many other consoles also require that the user be an administrator on the server.
Read the entire article here, Using AppSense to Secure a Server Estate, With Role-Based Access
via the fine folks at AppSense.
White Papers
Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper
When it comes to the protection of relational database management systems (RDBMS) such as Microsoft SQL and Oracle, the best way to protect their data and integrity is by using advanced data protection solutions that are capable of performing application-aware data backup operations to guarantee transactional consistency. Organizations of all sizes rely on some the […]
Share this:
What’s New in vSphere 6.5 White Paper
VMware App Volumes 2.12 Deployment Considerations White Paper
Tricerat Simplify Printing Datasheet
Best Practices: Comprehensive Print Management Across a Healthcare Environment White Paper