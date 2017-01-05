AppSense Application Manager (AM) and AppSense Environment Manager (EM) are widely used for server hardening, security, user profile management and server configuration in a Terminal Services environment.

Surely the idea of using both for a role-based access solution is an extension of this proven background? The good news is, it is!

The construct of AM and EM both lend themselves very well to a server role-based access solution. It makes the process of removing administrative rights and then elevating a user to have the required administrative rights to specific consoles, applications, services and commands very straightforward.

A common example is the Internet Information Services Console (IIS), which requires that the user is an administrator on the server on which they are launching IIS. This means a user has full rights on the server just for the purposes of running the IIS console. Many other consoles also require that the user be an administrator on the server.

Read the entire article here, Using AppSense to Secure a Server Estate, With Role-Based Access

via the fine folks at AppSense.