Using AppSense Application Manager to Secure Windows Server (Pt. 3 of 3)
In Part 2 of this series, we provided the link to our new Server Lockdown Guide, which provided details on using Application Manager and Environment Manager to take control of admins logging onto your infrastructure servers so they can do their job without flouting critical process or security controls.
In this post, we’re pleased to provide the link to our videos that show you how it’s done. Video 1 shows a user logging onto a server as a non-admin and how the session is secured. Video 2 shows the Application Manager role-based access and optional kiosk mode applied by Environment Manager with a tighter lockdown.Check them out—Video 1 is here and Video 2 is here.
Read the entire article here, Using AppSense Application Manager to Secure Windows Server (Pt. 3 of 3)
via the fine folks at AppSense.
