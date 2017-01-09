Using AppSense Application Manager to Secure Windows Server (Pt. 2 of 3)
Part 1 in this series (Using AppSense to Secure a Server Estate, With Role-Based Access) covered how to use AppSense to do the following:
- Take control of who is logging onto your infrastructure servers as an Administrator using Group Policy.
- Use Application Manager to secure against unwanted file execution while allowing a user elevated admin privileges to the specified consoles/applications and commands required for their job role.
- Use AppSense Environment Manager Secure a server user session and present consoles or applications in kiosk mode.
Here’s the link to download the Server Lockdown Guide and the .aemp and .aamp files needed to configure Application Manager and Environment Manager.
Share this:
