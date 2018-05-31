This post is titled ‘Using App-V for Legacy TLS’ but could be applied for various different Internet Explorer settings. I picked TLS because I was speaking with a former colleague who was approached by his management about needing to disable legacy versions of TLS right away, he was concerned that various web apps required it and they didn’t have any workaround for those to continue to function.

One of the brightest App-V MVPs, Dan Gough posted about the ability to override GPO with App-V 5.1. Many aren’t aware of the fact you can do this! In fact, you can even do this with some versions of 4.x too. I’m not interested in lifting from Dan’s blogpost but you will want to follow his post to allow any settings in your App-V package to take preference over what’s set via Group Policy.

As this is a setting on the client side, this will take effect globally so keep that in mind for future apps.

