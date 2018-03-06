Users Love our Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI) Software

You’ve heard from us that our Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI) software is awesome, but we recently took a look at some new reviews to see what our users and industry experts think. It turns out the feeling is mutual: we love our users and they love us.

For example, comments from multiple five star reviews on G2Crowd include:

Our environment never goes down. This system is so redundant that I can take hosts offline and the end users are unaware of any changes at all.

Try a demo, look at the features, you will not be disappointed.

TRUE full HA solution – zero downtime.

AMAZING support.

It has been extremely easy to manage to the point that I rarely do anything with it. It just works.

Reduced 15 physical servers to VM’s.

Corey Nelson, IT manager of Emergency Communications of Southern Oregon (ECSO), said: “DataCore has radically improved the efficiency, performance and availability of our storage infrastructure. I was in the process of purchasing new hosts, and DataCore Hyperconverged Virtual SAN fit perfectly into the budget and plan. This is a very unique product that can be tested in anyone’s environment without purchasing additional hardware.”

Industry experts agree. Recent comments from reviewer Paul Ferrill of ServerWatch about our combined offering with Lenovo, the Lenovo DX8200D powered by DataCore, include: “For the DX8200D, the special sauce is in the DataCore software,” and “The Lenovo DX8200D with DataCore SANsymphony software offers one of the most capable and flexible storage appliances on the market.”

