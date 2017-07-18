Recently the VDI Like a Pro team surveyed the State of the VDI/SBC union 2017. From the 600 respondents, we learned that in many organizations the IT Admins are not too proud of their VDI environment. A staggering 34.9% of the respondents indicated that the environment is just OK and they do not get too many complaints, while almost 10% says it’s even worse.

There are many reasons why environments do not perform the way we want, complexity of the technology stack accounts for a big part, but in my opinion there are a couple of other good reasons that contribute to these shocking numbers.

The first reason being the amount of changes/updates that is performed manually. While our research shows that there is a sharp decline in the number of Admins deploying changes manually, it still accounts for almost 25%. This number must get reduced quickly. Microsoft is pushing new updates extremely fast (Build 1507 is already going to lose support, that’s even before Windows 7!), so Admins will need to invest in automation just to keep up. Now if Microsoft would be the only vendor speeding up the release process you might be able to keep up, but with more and more software vendors adopting SCRUM and Agile best practices, and therefore releasing almost every week, this is going to slow you down if you do not invest now. Popular choices are: Microsoft SCCM, custom scripting and Login AM.

Read the entire article here, User happiness in VDI – Login VSI

via the fine folks at LoginVSI