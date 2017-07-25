User Experience Monitoring Is Necessary But Not Sufficient

As enterprises increasingly rely on web applications to drive revenue, engage with customers, and build brands, driving business success requires effective monitoring and performance assurance strategies. Reliable access and fast response are essential for ensuring user satisfaction.

Increasing Awareness of the Need for User Experience Monitoring

To monitor the performance of web applications and how they are contributing to the business, IT operations teams have traditionally employed user experience monitoring solutions, such as real user monitoring and synthetic transaction monitoring. These are useful approaches that help measure how good or bad the experience is for users, and highlight when, where and which users are affected.

Real user experience monitoring dashboard

A 2015 Gartner survey illustrates the growing interest among enterprise IT teams in user experience monitoring. Most enterprises surveyed in the study regarded end-user experience monitoring as the most critical dimension for application performance monitoring (61% ranked user experience monitoring among their top two APM priorities).

Is User Experience Monitoring Sufficient for Good Application Performance?

It is obvious that enterprise IT teams understand that monitoring server resources (CPU, memory, disk, etc.), as has been done for decades is no longer sufficient, and measuring and being alerted to user experience issues is a very important factor.

