Home Applications User Experience Monitoring Is Necessary But Not Sufficient

User Experience Monitoring Is Necessary But Not Sufficient

0
User Experience Monitoring Is Necessary But Not Sufficient
0

As enterprises increasingly rely on web applications to drive revenue, engage with customers, and build brands, driving business success requires effective monitoring and performance assurance strategies. Reliable access and fast response are essential for ensuring user satisfaction.

Increasing Awareness of the Need for User Experience Monitoring

To monitor the performance of web applications and how they are contributing to the business, IT operations teams have traditionally employed user experience monitoring solutions, such as real user monitoring and synthetic transaction monitoring. These are useful approaches that help measure how good or bad the experience is for users, and highlight when, where and which users are affected.

Real user experience monitoring dashboard

A 2015 Gartner survey illustrates the growing interest among enterprise IT teams in user experience monitoring. Most enterprises surveyed in the study regarded end-user experience monitoring as the most critical dimension for application performance monitoring (61% ranked user experience monitoring among their top two APM priorities).

Is User Experience Monitoring Sufficient for Good Application Performance?

It is obvious that enterprise IT teams understand that monitoring server resources (CPU, memory, disk, etc.), as has been done for decades is no longer sufficient, and measuring and being alerted to user experience issues is a very important factor.

Read the entire article here, User Experience Monitoring Is Necessary But Not Sufficient

via the fine folks at eG Innovations

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Data Center
Monitoring
User Management
eG Innovations
eG Innovations eG Innovations provides intelligent performance monitoring & management solutions that dramatically accelerate the discovery, diagnosis and resolution of service performance issues in virtual, cloud, and physical service infrastructures. Only eG Innovations offers 360-degree service visibility with automated, virtualization-aware performance correlation across every layer and every tier - from desktops to applications and from network to storage. This unique approach delivers deep, actionable insights into the true causes of cross-domain service performance issues and enables administrators to pre-emptively detect, diagnose and fix root-cause issues - before end users notice.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    412PY0O8rwL.jpg

    Amazon AppStream 2.0 Developer Guide

    This is official Amazon Web Services (AWS) documentation for Amazon AppStream 2.0. This documentation is offered for free here as a Kindle book, or you can read it online or in PDF format at https://aws.amazon.com/documentation/appstream/. Amazon AppStream 2.0 is a fully managed, secure application streaming service that allows you to stream desktop applications from AWS […]

    read more
    Dell Feature Image

    ‘UEFI Secure Boot with Dell PowerEdge 14G with VMware ESXi 6.5’ White Paper

    Redhat Feature Image

    Red Hat: Object Storage Performance and Sizing Guide

    41QeghgSTdL.jpg

    Amazon WorkSpaces Administration Guide

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. 14Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Closing the Visibility Gap | How to Combine Application & Infrastructure Monitoring to Accelerate IT Transformation – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Performance Monitoring Solutions What leaves visibility gaps and demands higher levels of time and expertise from IT professionals? Having different consoles for application code visibility vs. IT infrastructure management. The convergence of application and infrastructure monitoring offers significant opportunities to drive IT transformation using IT service management, DevOps and/or a combination of both. Watch […]

        read more
        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Managing your Digital Workspace using NVIDIA GRID – On-Demand Webinar

        1500494232_maxresdefault.jpg

        Consolidating File Servers into the Cloud

        1500108416_maxresdefault.jpg

        Patch Tuesday Updates Explained – On-Demand Webinar

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience: Should You Monitor from the Network, Server or Client? – On-Demand Webinar

        How to Achieve Converged Application & Infrastructure Monitoring – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1500799276_hqdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA Video: DGX Systems: Built for Leading AI Research

          NVIDIA DGX™ Systems are designed to give data scientists the most powerful tools for AI exploration-tools that go from your desk to the data center to the cloud. http://www.nvidia.com/dgx This video is via NVIDIA.

          read more
          1500007993_maxresdefault.jpg

          Windows Workloads on AWS – 2017 AWS Online Tech Talks Video

          1498459516_maxresdefault.jpg

          Deploy a DoD Secure Cloud Computing Architecture Environment in AWS – #AWS Session Video

          1500653112_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix XenMobile Analyzer Video: New Environment List UI

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video