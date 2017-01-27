User Activity Monitoring with SysKit for Windows Servers, Citrix, Remote Desktop Services, RD Gateways, etc – On-Demand Webinar
In this video you can learn which SysKit reports you should be using to detect idle users, track remote connections, and create automated payroll reports. Audit applications started by users and quantify the load they are producing on your system’s resources.
SysKit, created by Acceleratio Ltd., is a powerful monitoring and administration tool that tracks server performance, IT assets, licenses, applications, and user activities to make your life as a system admin more enjoyable. SysKit supports SharePoint, SQL, Windows Servers, Citrix XenApp, Remote Desktop Services, RD Gateways, and workstations.
Free Trial: www.syskit.com
