Use OpBot to find your resource hungry virtual machines
0
It happens on a daily basis that you want to find your most resource hungry virtual machines when it comes to any virtual environment. In the best case you find systems that have been configured with a very high amount of memory and really use it in a good way.

But more often you don’t really know why a system is reported as slow and continuously hit 100% cpu load.

Good news is, you don’t need to open VMware vSphere management tools, vSphere client or run scripts just to get the current load of the virtual machine. OpBot responds in a second with the most hungry VMs, their names and the resource usage: vm * top 3 memusage

As you know, OpBot is the great ChatOps Bot that connects your Slack account with your VMware vSphere environment in a couple of minutes (Import Appliance, Add Slack, Done).

Read the entire article here, Use OpBot to find your resource hungry virtual machines

via the fine folks at opvizor.

 

tags:
Categories:
Data Center
Management
Monitoring
opvizor
opvizor is SaaS company that specializes in solutions for virtualization and cloud computing.
