Use OpBot for Quick VMware vSphere Health Checks
One of the cool things about our OpBot product, your always-ready-to-help virtual assistant for VMware vSphere, is that you can use it to get an overview of your vSphere systems status at any point in time, using any device you like.
Check for virtual machines that are disconnected, inaccessible, invalid or orphaned. Check for VMware ESXi hosts or cluster in a red alert state.
Bad VMs
That happens if a datastore went off but your virtual machines were still on it.
Try it yourself, download OpBot, enter the Slack channel you added the Bot and type:
Read the entire article here, Use OpBot for quick VMware vSphere health checks
via the fine folks at opvizor.
