Use OneDrive Client on RDSH or XenApp with FSLogix and PowerShell (IWC/ROW Building Block included)

You might notice there is no OneDrive client in Windows Server 2016. After installing Office ProPlus, you do get the OneDrive for Business client but that client isn’t as feature rich as the normal OneDrive client. But luckily we can download the normal OneDrive client from Microsoft website here. Now we run into the next problem; the OneDrive client will install itself into the user profile and not like any normal program into “C:Program Files”. So, to use the OneDrive Client on Windows Server 2016 we need to solve a few problems first:

Install OneDrive for every user who signs into the system once.

Check if the installation is already present and start up the client.

Capture the installation of OneDrive and add the files in OneDrive to the profile.

Stop asking for password to the user every time they sign in.

Integration with Windows Explorer.

Choose what to sync to the system from OneDrive if needed.

To fix these issues we need two things. One; FSLogix Office 365 Containers, and two; a script that will check if OneDrive client is installed. If not, it will silently install the OneDrive client. As a bonus this blog includes an Ivanti Workspace Control (RES ONE Workspace) building block which will silently run the script at sign.

Via the fine folks at FSLogix.