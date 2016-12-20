Use Octoblu for Citrix NetScaler Management and Analytics Alerting into Slack

A few weeks ago we had a Citrix User Group Networking SIG Webinar and one of the demo’s I gave was using Octoblu to generate a Slack Channel Alert based on a Citrix NetScaler Management and Analytics Alert coming from a NetScaler in your estate. I have has a load of questions around how this was set up so I thought I would write a post describing the process.

Lets get going.

First, as always the pre-reqs…

You will need an Octoblu account – if you don’t have one (and why would you not!) then head over to the Octoblu site and sign up.

You will also need a working NetScaler and a Management and Analytics Server built and configured to monitor your vServers.

Finally you will need a slack account and channel set up to which you have admin rights – or at least access to the admin so they can create you a bot!

First log into your Slack account and make sure you have a channel suitable for monitoring. You can always create a custom channel here but be sure to invite your new bot user at a later date to this channel or it i will not have the rights to push messages there.

