Use Octoblu for Citrix NetScaler Management and Analytics Alerting into Slack

Use Octoblu for Citrix NetScaler Management and Analytics Alerting into Slack
Use Octoblu for Citrix NetScaler Management and Analytics Alerting into Slack

A few weeks ago we had a Citrix User Group Networking SIG Webinar and one of the demo’s I gave was using Octoblu to generate a Slack Channel Alert based on a Citrix NetScaler Management and Analytics Alert coming from a NetScaler in your estate.  I have has a load of questions around how this was set up so I thought I would write a post describing the process.

Lets get going.

First, as always the pre-reqs…

You will need an Octoblu account – if you don’t have one (and why would you not!) then head over to the Octoblu site and sign up.

You will also need a working NetScaler and a Management and Analytics Server built and configured to monitor your vServers.

Finally you will need a slack account and channel set up to which you have admin rights – or at least access to the admin so they can create you a bot!

First log into your Slack account and make sure you have a channel suitable for monitoring.  You can always create a custom channel here but be sure to invite your new bot user at a later date to this channel or it i will not have the rights to push messages there.

Read the entire article here, Use Octoblu for Citrix NetScaler Management and Analytics Alerting into Slack

via Dave Brett at bretty.me.uk

 

tags:
Categories:
Consumerization of IT
Data Center
Management
Monitoring
Networking
Dave Brett
Dave Brett (@dbretty) is an End User Computing, Cloud and Mobility Technical Architect based in the UK with a passion for delivering solutions that are innovative, resilient and most importantly great for the end user to work on and use. He has recently been awarded as one of the founding member for the Citrix Technology Advocate (CTA) program and leads the Citrix Networking Special Interest Group on myCUGC with a fellow CTA and one of the CTP's. You can find Dave blogging about App and desktop delivery, mobility and networking on his personal blog at http://bretty.me.uk as well as on twitter using the handle @dbretty
