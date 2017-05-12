Use Cases for GPU-Accelerated DaaS Cloud Workstations From Azure

Recently, we wrote about how Microsoft Azure and NVIDIA’s GPU technology has made it possible for organizations to move their graphics intensive workloads to the cloud without compromising user experience and performance.

Sounds like a great idea, right? If you’re considering GPU-accelerated technology combined with the cloud for your firm, this blog will cover some of the industries and applications that this advanced technology serves, as well as information about Workspot DaaS—the technology that connects you to the cloud. It’ll also provide some real world examples for how organizations are putting it to use.

Industries deploying GPU workstations, and the applications they’re running

Many industries are moving their GPU workstations and applications from under the desk to in the cloud, including: Architecture, Engineering, Construction (AEC); Oil & Gas/Geospatial; Media & Entertainment (M&E); Automotive(Manufacturing); Education etc. These are just some of the applications they’re using:

