Use Amazon WorkSpaces on Your Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+ With the New Samsung DeX

It is really interesting to watch as technology evolves and improves. For example, today’s mobile phones offer screens with resolution that rivals a high-end desktop, along with multiple connectivity options and portability.

Earlier this week I had the opportunity to get some hands-on experience with the brand-new Samsung Galaxy S8+ phone and a unique new companion device called the Samsung DeX Station. I installed the Amazon WorkSpaces client for Android tablet on the phone, entered the registration code for my WorkSpace, and logged in. You can see all of this in action in my new video:

DeX includes USB connectors for your keyboard and mouse, and can also communicate with them using Bluetooth. It also includes a cooling fan, a fast phone charger, plus HDMI and Ethernet ports (You can also use your phone’s cellular or Wi-Fi connections).

