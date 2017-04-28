Use Amazon WorkSpaces on Your Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+ With the New Samsung DeX
It is really interesting to watch as technology evolves and improves. For example, today’s mobile phones offer screens with resolution that rivals a high-end desktop, along with multiple connectivity options and portability.
DeX includes USB connectors for your keyboard and mouse, and can also communicate with them using Bluetooth. It also includes a cooling fan, a fast phone charger, plus HDMI and Ethernet ports (You can also use your phone’s cellular or Wi-Fi connections).
Read the entire article here, Use Amazon WorkSpaces on Your Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+ With the New Samsung DeX
via the fine folks at Amazon Web Services.
